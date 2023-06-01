Citigroup Inc. Sells 727 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $62.95 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $767.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

