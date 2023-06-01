CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 2,759.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of CLSK opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $483.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CleanSpark Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

CleanSpark, Inc is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

