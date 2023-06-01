CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 823,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $34,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.