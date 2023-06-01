Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,050,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $37,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 4.9 %

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Featured Articles

