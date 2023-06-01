Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,401 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,401 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 351,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE DNA opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,504,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,324.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,504,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,066,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 762,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,501. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.