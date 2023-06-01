Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.72

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 946097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.16.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 264.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after buying an additional 699,675 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 402.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 91.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the period.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

