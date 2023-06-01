CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 69,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 26.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CXW. Wedbush dropped their target price on CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

About CoreCivic

NYSE:CXW opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.93. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

