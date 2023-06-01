Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OFC stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $90,445.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

