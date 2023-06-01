Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Update

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Coursera Stock Performance

Coursera stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 923,294 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,457. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

