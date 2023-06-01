CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CRH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,054,000 after buying an additional 159,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at about $98,581,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,808,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,942,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH opened at $47.52 on Thursday. CRH has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

