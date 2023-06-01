Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Up 6.7% in May

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Cutera Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $16.81 on Thursday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. William Blair lowered shares of Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cutera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,090 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

