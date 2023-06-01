Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 401,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $109,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $475.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $238.43 and a 52-week high of $503.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

