Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 14,437 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $37,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MSGE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

