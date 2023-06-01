Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 84,738 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $35,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

See Also

