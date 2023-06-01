Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 886 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,049,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tompkins Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tompkins Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TMP opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.42. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About Tompkins Financial

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

Featured Stories

