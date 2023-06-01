Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,128,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,158 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $37,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.14.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

ProAssurance Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.