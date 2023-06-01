Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $38,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.61. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

