Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $38,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $29,990.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

