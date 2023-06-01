Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MYGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

