Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $35,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

