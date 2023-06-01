Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,750 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 734,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $34,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Price Performance

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares in the company, valued at $8,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $462.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.46 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

