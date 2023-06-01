Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 46,145 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $37,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 115.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,938 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 166,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth $3,621,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 181,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGLE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.86. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 3.26%.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles bought 1,700 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

