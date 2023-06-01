Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $37,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ELAN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -203.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

