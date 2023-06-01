Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sylvamo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Down 3.0 %

SLVM opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $250,641.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.