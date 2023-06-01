Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of ACCO Brands worth $38,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.46%.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

