Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $35,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 153.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

