Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $38,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,087 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,204. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Featured Stories

