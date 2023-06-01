Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $34,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 118.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TR opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.13. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.91 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.71 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

