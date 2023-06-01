Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Zumiez worth $35,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 794.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 529.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $588,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $34.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $317.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.