Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 510,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $38,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

