Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.05 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,642 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,650,000 shares of company stock worth $19,599,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.43 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

