Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.37 Million Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tennant were worth $35,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tennant by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 490,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tennant by 114.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tennant by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 529,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 800.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $336,664.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 4,445 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $336,664.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol E. Mcknight sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $297,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,944.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,917 shares of company stock worth $956,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. Tennant had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Tennant’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

