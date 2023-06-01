Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.65 Million Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $35,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,746.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $316,562.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $154.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $158.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

