Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.30 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,134,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $36,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 393,266 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,428,000 after acquiring an additional 472,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,866,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after acquiring an additional 119,007 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.17 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

