Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 390,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $36,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 389.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 343.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICK opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.77. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The firm has a market cap of $681.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

