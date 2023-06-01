Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.43 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $36,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EchoStar by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SATS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

