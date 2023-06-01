Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.58 Million Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 947,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.85 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

