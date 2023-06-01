Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.69 Million Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 983,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $36,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $816.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GABC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 359,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,366,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $313,417. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

