Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.01 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,687,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of AngioDynamics worth $37,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $371.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

