Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.20 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,032,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $38,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in ADTRAN by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.1 %

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.77 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.00%.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

