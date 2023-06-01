Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.24 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 758,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Omnicell by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Omnicell by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Omnicell by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Trading Down 2.5 %

Omnicell stock opened at $73.42 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.