Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.66 Million Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medifast were worth $38,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Medifast by 6,509.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Medifast by 76.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medifast by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $78.69 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $856.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

