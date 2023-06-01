Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.74 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,159,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $38,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

