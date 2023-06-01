Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $38.92 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $38,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after buying an additional 595,416 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,327,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 476.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 305,875 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,226.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 260,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,485,609.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $43,033.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,073,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,279 shares of company stock valued at $16,985,778 over the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE DFIN opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

