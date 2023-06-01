Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,577,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $36,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LiveRamp by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

