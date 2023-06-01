Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $36,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $485.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $235.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.98 million. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

