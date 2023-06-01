Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,289 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $35,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $56,484,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,281,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,130,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,195,000 after buying an additional 700,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after buying an additional 479,274 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

