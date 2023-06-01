Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,591 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Horizon Bancorp worth $37,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after buying an additional 711,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,345,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,834,000. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

HBNC opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

