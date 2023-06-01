Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $34.80 Million in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 436,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIC opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $913.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.