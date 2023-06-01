Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $37,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 199,191 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 845,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 181,058 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.